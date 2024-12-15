Centre Okays Subsidised Helicopter Service For Jammu-Mendhar Route In J&K

Representational Image

Acceding to the locals' long-standing demand, the Centre has approved subsidised helicopter route services connecting the Mendhar sector to Poonch and Jammu. The green signal by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was given after a survey conducted by air operators showed significant demand for services in the area.

Subsidised helicopter services are already operational in various parts of the Union Territory, including Kishtwar-Sounder-Navapachi-Ishan-Kishtwar, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch-Jammu, Jammu-Doda-Kishtwar-Jammu, Bandipora-Kanzalwan- Dawar-Niri-Bandipora, and Kupwara-Machil-Tangdhar-Keran-Kupwara.

"It is a historic step towards affordable flying and emergency evacuation for the remote sector of Mendhar," Aijaz Asad, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Aviation Department secretary, told NDTV.

A senior official said the area faces severe accessibility challenges, especially during winter, and requires reliable transportation options.

"Many demands were being made by villagers, so the MHA has agreed to provide subsidised helicopter services along this route," the official said.

The new service will play a crucial role in connecting the remote region with urban centres, ensuring timely transportation for residents and emergency evacuations.

The subsidised helicopter service is part of the government's broader commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting regional development in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is expected to provide significant relief to residents and boost overall accessibility to the border region," another senior official said.

The Mendhar sector is located in the foothills of the Pir Panjal range and has seen an increase in terror incidents in recent months. Some operations being conducted by security personnel have also witnessed problems due to communication issues.