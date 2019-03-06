Centre Honours 30 Women For Driving Reforms Via Social Media

Maneka Gandhi, along with a panel of 10 judges, finalised the names of 30 women from over 240 nominations

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday felicitated as many as 30 women, who have been driving social reforms via social media.

The campaign, "Web Wonder Women", was organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry with an aim to celebrate the exceptional achievements of these women who were selected after an extensive research process.

Organised in collaboration with Twitter India and Breakthrough India, the event aimed to recognise the fortitude of Indian women stalwarts from across the globe who have used the power of social media to run positive campaigns to steer a change in the society.

"Women online, though niche, are a very powerful voice. #WebWonderWomen was a campaign to recognise, honour and encourage such voices that have in their own capacity driven a positive impact on social media platforms," said Ms Gandhi at the event.

The Women and Child Development Minister, along with a panel of 10 judges, finalised the names of 30 women from over 240 nominations received under the categories media, awareness, legal, health, governmental, food, environment, development, business and art.