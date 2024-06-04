Maneka Gandhi Loses Sultanpur Seat To Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad

Maneka Gandhi got 4,01,156 votes, according to the EC website. (File)

BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi lost the Sultanpur seat to the Samajwadi Party's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes, according to Election Commission figures.

While Rambhual Nishad secured 4,44,330 votes, Maneka Gandhi got 4,01,156 votes, according to the EC website.

The third placed Udayraj Verma of the BSP secured 1,63,025 votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)