What Are Classical Languages And What Is Their Significance

Languages recognised as 'classical' receive several benefits from the government. (Representational)

The Union Cabinet has granted classical language status to five additional Indian languages: Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese. This nearly doubles the number of languages with this status, from six to 11. The newly recognised languages join the existing list of classical languages -- Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. Tamil was the first language to receive classical status in 2004, while Odia was sixth in 2014.

What are classical languages?

Indian classical languages, also known as Shastriya Bhasha, refer to languages with a deep historical background, rich literary traditions and a unique cultural heritage. These languages have significantly contributed to the intellectual and cultural development of the region, with their texts offering valuable insights into various domains like literature, philosophy and religion.

Significance

As custodians of India's profound cultural heritage, the 11 classical languages mark important historical and cultural milestones for their communities. Their literary and philosophical traditions have significantly influenced various literary genres and styles.

To promote and preserve these linguistic treasures, the Indian government established the Center of Excellence for Studies in Classical Languages at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysore.

In 2004, the Indian government recognised the importance of preserving these ancient languages by designating those that meet specific criteria as "Classical Languages."

Criteria for Classical Language Status

In 2014, the Ministry of Culture defined the criteria for a language to be declared 'Classical' in India.

Firstly the language must have a recorded history and literary tradition spanning 1500-2000 years, and it must possess a vast collection of ancient texts and literature that remains highly regarded.

The language also needs to have a unique literary heritage, not derived from another language. There may be, thus, a clear distinction between the classical language and its modern forms.

Benefits

Languages recognised as 'classical' receive several benefits from the government to promote their study and preservation. For instance, two international awards are given annually to scholars who have made significant contributions to the research, teaching or promotion of classical Indian languages. The government also establishes Centers of Excellence for advanced research on each classical language. Apart from that, the University Grants Commission (UGC) supports the creation of Professional Chairs in central universities and research institutions, focusing on the classical languages of India.