Centre Sacks Controversial Officer Puja Khedkar From IAS, Say Sources

Puja Khedkar was found guilty of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits

The Centre has discharged Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect, a month after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her selection in one of the most sought-after branches of government service.

Ms Khedkar was found guilty of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits. After cancelling her selection, the UPSC had barred her from taking the entrance exam for life.

The UPSC found her guilty of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times.