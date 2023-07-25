Centre Clears Bill To Replace Delhi Ordinance For Control Of Officers

The central cabinet today cleared a bill to replace the ordinance that gives the centre greater control over the posting of officers in Delhi, said sources. The bill will be introduced in the parliament soon, they said.

The ordinance had become one of the latest flashpoints between the BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. The AAP dispensation, backed by the Congress and other Opposition parties, has challenged it in the Supreme Court.

An ordinance is brought by the government when the parliament is not in session but it must be cleared by the legislature within six weeks of its reassembly.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of Group A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre. It would also empower the body to initiate disciplinary actions against them.

The AAP claimed the ordinance defied the Supreme Court which had ruled in the state government's favour. Settling the power tussle case in May, the court had said the Delhi government must have control over services and that the Lieutenant Governor is bound by its decision.

The Supreme Court, which is now hearing the AAP government's challenge to the ordinance, last week said a five-judge constitution bench will examine if the Parliament can make a law to take away the state's control over services.