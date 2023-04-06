Oxfam India To Be Probed By CBI Over Alleged Foreign Funding Violations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the Indian arm of the global non-profit Oxfam, following allegations that it was violating the Foreign Funds Act. Sources in Ministry of Home Affairs said Oxfam India transferred foreign money to various entities even after the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act came into force. The Act prohibits such transfers.

Sources said emails found during an Income Tax department survey last year, indicate that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent FCRA by routing funds to other associations or for-profit consultancy route.

One of these is the think tank Centre for Policy Research, whose FCRA licence was suspended by the Union Home Ministry in March last year. A suspension of the FCRA licence means an organisation cannot receive foreign funding.

The government's move was slammed by the opposition Congress and was raised by the UK at a bilateral meeting.

The funds were allegedly routed to the Centre for Policy Research through its associates and employees in the form of commission, sources said. This was also reflected from the TDS data of the non-profit, which logged payment of Rs 12,71,188/- to the Centre for Policy Research in the 2019-20 financial year under Section 194J.

Sources said the IT survey also "exposed" Oxfam India as a probable instrument of foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, which have funded the organisation liberally over the years.

Oxfam India received foreign funds to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore directly into its FC utilisation account, instead of receiving foreign contribution in designated FCRA account.

Oxfam's FCRA licence was suspended in January last year, after which the non-profit had filed a revision petition with the home ministry.