Centre Approves Construction Of 6.5 Lakh Houses Under Awas Yojana: Union Minister

Addressing a press conference, Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses.

The ministry will achieve the housing target of the government with 3-4 months, Hardeep Singh Puri said

The Centre on Friday approved construction of 6.5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses being funded under the scheme to over one crore.

Addressing a press conference, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the next three-four months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government.



