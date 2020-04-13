Free LPG Refills To Ujjawala Beneficieries For 3 Months Under Centre's Scheme For Poor

The Ujjawala Yojana beneficieries will get free refills for three months.

The beneficiaries of centre's LPG scheme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will get free refills for a period of three months, from April to June 2020, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)

According to the official statement, the oil marketing companies have so far initiated a transfer of Rs 5,606 crore to about 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY.

"Since the lockdown, about 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country," the statement reads.

"The scheme was started on April 1 and will continue till June 30. Under the scheme, the oil marketing companies have been transferring an advance equal to the RSP of one 14.2 kg refill or one 5 kg refill depending upon the type of package to the linked bank account of PMUY customer. The customer can use this advance money to take LPG refill," the statement said further.

The oil marketing companies -- IOCL, BPCL and HPCL -- have also announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each as a one-time special measure in case of death of their distribution staff due to the infection and impact of COVID-19.