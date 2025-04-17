No Provocative Speeches Allowed: High Court On Bengal Waqf Violence

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the central forces to stay put in violence-hit Murshidabad district of West Bengal, and urged everyone to refrain from making provocative speeches, amid prevailing tensions after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent last week.

A division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury also ordered the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led state government to form a team to restore and rehabilitate those who were forced to flee to adjoining districts in a bid to escape the violence.

"We will continue with the central force deployment. No provocative speeches will be allowed. This implies to all," the bench said.

Three people have died so far and hundreds have been rendered homeless due to the violence in areas like Suti, Jangipur, Shamsherganj and Dhulian on April 11 and 12. Fresh incidents of violence rocked Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas district on April 14, even as police claimed the law and order situation in the previous riot epicenter of Murshidabad remained largely under control.

On April 12, the High Court ordered the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad district. Around 17 companies of central forces currently remain deployed in the trouble-torn pockets of Suti, Samserganj-Dhulian in Murshidabad.

The lawyer appearing for the Centre prayed before the court on Wednesday that the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad be extended for a further period of time considering the sensitivity of the ground situation in the district.

On Thursday, the state government informed the court about its efforts to restore peace in the affected areas. It also urged the court to not allow anyone to visit Murshidabad, till the law and order situation improves.

The Mamata Banerjee-led administration said two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to probe the violence during the protests. As a precautionary measure, the state government has suspended internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in Murshidabad, it added.

"We are carrying out drone surveillance. Thirty-eight families have been rehabilitated. Seventy-nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and his son. We have registered two cases under the Explosives Act," it said.

The state also dismissed Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari's claims that several districts are "burning". "That's not true," the state's counsel said.

The state said it has no objection to the presence of central forces. "I am not allergic," the counsel said.