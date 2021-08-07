Central Agency CBI's Team Recreates Scene of Dhanbad Judge's Death

Judge Uttam Anand died after being knocked down by an autorickshaw on July 28. File

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team today recreated the accident scene of the Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand at the incident site at Randhir Verma Chowk here and did digital mapping of the occurrence.

On their third day of investigation, CBI officials along with the experts of Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL) reached the spot and recreated the accident scene with the autorickshaw which was used in the crime from different angles.

The agency has been probing the incident since August 4 after taking over the case from the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Jharkhand police, constituted by the state government on the instruction of the Jharkhand High Court.

During their about a four-hour stay at the accident site, the CBI team got a driver and a person seated on the autorickshaw and recreated the scene as how the vehicle may have knocked the judge on the left side of the road.

The CFSL team had also brought speed scanner machines and recorded what may have been the speed of the auto at the time of incident and its speed during escape after committing crime.

During the scene recreation on the spot, the CFSL team members also collected blood-soaked clay of the spot where district and sessions judge-8 Uttam Anand had died after being knocked down by a heavy autorickshaw on July 28 when he was on morning walk.

Earlier, the SIT of state police under Additional Director General (ADG) of police Sanjay Anand Lathkar had also recreated the scene in the course of investigation.

The CBI team got recreation of the crime scene with the auto used in the crime after taking both the accused of the case Lakhan Verma (driver) and Rahul Verma on five days' remand from the court here Saturday.

Though the CBI officials refused to share any information about the investigation with the media persons, a senior police official of the district who was assisting them said that recreation of the crime scene would help the agency understand how the incident may have taken place.

The team of the premier agency from Delhi is headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Kumar Shukla. A 20-member team has been sent by the CBI to probe the matter.