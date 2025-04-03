CCTV Captures Moment Air Force's Jaguar Jet Crashed In Gujarat

A flash of light lit up the sky as the Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday night. A CCTV camera footage from a house in the Suvarda village where the jet crashed captured moments before the incident.

The fighter jet crashed at around 9.30 pm in an open field after experiencing a technical malfunction, with one of the pilots on the training mission ejecting safely. The pilot who ejected suffered injures, while the second pilot died as he failed to exit the jet in time.

As soon as the jet crashed in an open field, it erupted into flames, which was later doused by firefighters.

The injured pilot, currently admitted at the Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, is in a stable condition and out of danger.

There was no civilian casualty on the ground and the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to investigate the cause of the accident and determine the circumstances leading to the technical failure.