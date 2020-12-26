CBSE Sets Date To Announce Schedule For Board Exams 2021

The dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams will be announced on December 31, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

"Major announcements for students and parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the minister, in a virtual address to teachers, had said that the board exams will be conducted after February next year.

"The practical exams are usually held between January 1 and 15 while the exams are conducted between February 15 and mid-March. However, taking into account the present situation (the coronavirus pandemic), it is impossible to conduct the exams till the end of February. We will make a final decision on the exam dates as to when will the exams can be held after February," he had said.