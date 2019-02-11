CBI's Nageswara Rao Apologises To Supreme Court For Transfer Of Officer

CBI's M Nageswara Rao will appear before the Supreme Court on Tuesday

CBI Additional Director M Nageswara Rao today apologised to the Supreme Court for the transfer of an officer supervising the case involving the sexual abuse of children at Bihar's government-run shelter homes, saying he cannot even dream of violating the top court's orders. The "unconditional apology" comes a day before Mr Rao's is to appear before the top court for contempt of court for the officer's removal.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the CBI's former interim chief said he accepts his mistake of not seeking permission before transferring the officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter homes case.

"I sincerely realise my mistake and while tendering my unqualified and unconditional apology, I specially state I have not wilfully violated the order of this court as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing order of this court," Mr Rao's affidavit reads.

"I shouldn't have transferred AK Sharma without Supreme Court's nod," it added. The affidavit will be examined by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The top court had last Thursday held Mr Rao in contempt for moving out Mr Sharma as part of the overnight mass transfer that followed the public feud between the CBI's former chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

"You have played with our orders. God help you," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had told Mr Rao during the last hearing.

Finding out that Mr Sharma, the CBI's joint director in charge of the anti-corruption department, has been transferred, the Chief Justice had said, "How can he be transferred by the Centre when the Supreme Court said he must not be shifted?"

The agency was asked to inform the court in writing whether the panel which transfers officers, was aware of the "embargo" by 2 pm.

Later, the court said it appears that its order not to transfer Mr Sharma was not passed onto the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Mr Sharma was transferred along with five others, who were investigating six cases against Rakesh Asthana, days after the two top bosses of the agency were sent on leave.