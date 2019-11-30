CBI To Question Christian Michel In Tihar Jail Over Another Defence Deal

Christian Michel will also be questioned by Enforcement Directorate in Tihar jail on the same days as CBI

A Delhi Court on Saturday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal Christian Michel as a witness in another defence deal case for two days.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar permitted the prosecuting agency to question Christian Michel in Tihar on December 5th and 6th during office hours.

The agency which is probing an alleged case of corruption against Brig. VS Saini, the then officer-in-charge of the trial team of the proposed procurement of 197 Reconnaissance and Surveillance (R&S) Helicopters for the Indian Armed Forces in 2008, sought the court's permission to interrogate Mr Michel as a witness in the case.