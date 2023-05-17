CBI Summons Former Anti-Drugs Officer Who Arrested Aryan Khan

Ex NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the CBI

Former anti-narcotics officer Sameer Wankhede has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to its Mumbai office for questioning in connection with a corruption case.

Mr Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai zone, had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the alleged drugs-on-cruise case two years ago.

Mr Wankhede and others had allegedly demanded Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in the alleged drug bust, said officials.

He and the others had raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast in 2021.

Aryan Khan, who spent four weeks in jail, was cleared of all charges by the anti-drugs agency in May 2022 due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Mr Wankhede had lapses.

Mr Wankhede was then transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year.