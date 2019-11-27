CBI Summons Ex-Odisha High Court Judge In Medical Bribery Scam

The CBI had accused IM Qudussi of allegedly conspiring to reverse a government order which barred a medical college from admitting students.

All India | | Updated: November 27, 2019 01:57 IST
The CBI had recently filed a chargesheet in the scam.


New Delhi: 

A special CBI court on Tuesday issued summons against all accused including retired Odisha High Court judge IM Qudussi in connection with an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia has posted the matter for November 7.

The CBI had recently filed a chargesheet in connection with the alleged medical bribery scam under sections related to corruption and criminal conspiracy.

The public prosecutor representing the investigation agency also filed a rectification plea in connection with the matter and the same would also be heard on the next date.

The CBI had accused the former judge and others of allegedly conspiring to reverse a government order which barred a medical college from admitting students because of substandard facilities and non-fulfilment of required criteria.



