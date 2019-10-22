CBI Pulled Up By Court In Murder Case of Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

The court has framed charges against 11 accused in the murder case.

A Delhi court pulled up the CBI on Monday for providing an incomplete set of evidence on-record and asked it to submit the complete call data records of the Unnao rape survivor's uncle in the case of alleged murder of her father in judicial custody.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, during in-camera proceedings, asked the central probe agency why was it yet to put on record the complete call data records, which were in its possession since April 2018, and asked it to provide the transcript of the call details of the rape survivor''s uncle by October 25, a lawyer privy to the matter said.

The submissions came during the cross-examination of the woman's uncle in the case.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor. The court has framed charges against Sengar in the rape case.

The rape survivor's father was allegedly assaulted and framed in a case of illegal firearms possession by the MLA and his aides. He died on April 9, 2018 while in judicial custody.

The court has framed charges against 11 accused in the murder case.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.