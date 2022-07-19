CBI Probes Roles Of Doctors In "Rigging Racket" For Medical Exam NEET

The NEET UG exam was held on July 17. (file)

Eight accused arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation for allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, are being interrogated. The probe agency says this is just one module of criminals and they are now probing if there are more such modules in operation duping students through a "rigging racket". The probe agency is now probing if more doctors are involved in this racket.



The CBI has alleged that user IDs and passwords of the candidates were collected by the accused, who made necessary modifications for getting desired examination centres.

"They also use the process of mixing and morphing of photographs to facilitate the use of proxy candidates for appearing in the examination," the FIR alleged.

The alleged 'mastermind' of the racket, Sushil Ranjan, has a passport from an address in Delhi's Safdarjung. He was arranging 'solvers' for candidates for a price, the probe agency said.

Out of eight arrested by the CBI, six are solvers who used to impersonate candidates. These were to appear for seven candidates in centres in Delhi and Haryana.



The NEET UG exam was held on July 17.

CBI has got custody of all eight accused for five days.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc(H) Nursing courses.