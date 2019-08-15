CBI Officers Who Led Saradha, 2G Probe Awarded President's Police Medals

The CBI officers were awarded the medals on the occasion of Independence Day

CBI officers who are probing the Saradha ponzi scam and the 2G telecom spectrum allocation scam are among the 32 personnel from the agency awarded the coveted police medals on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, Joint Director, Kolkata, who is supervising the probe into the Saradha scam has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Vivek Priyadarshi, AIG (Policy), who led the probe into the 2G telecom spectrum scam, has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Among the recipients of the President's Police Medal are Superintendent of Police Prashant Kumar Pande, ASP Ravi Gambhir, inspectors Sanjay Kumar and Bailur Satish Prabhu, Sub-Inspector Amar Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Kusum Pal Singh and Head Constable Krishan Pal Singh, a CBI spokesperson said.

Officers given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include ASPs Satish Chander Dandriyal and Ranjan Kumar Sethy, DSPs Indumohan Singh Negi, Mukesh Sharma, Himanshu Bahuguna, Rajender Singh Gunjiyal, inspectors Sambhaji Nivruttii Murkute, Sushil Goel, S Sreemathi and Pawan Kumar Kaushik, and Sub-Inspector Rathin Kumar Das, a statement from the CBI said.

Assistant sub-inspectors Chichula Kanta Rao, Ranjeet Singh Bisht, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Mutum Ramo Singh, head constables Chandrasekharan Pillai, Dushyant Singh, Madan Ram, Abhijit Sen, Dhir Singh, constables Mahesh Chandra Yadav, Ajay Kumar Bali, and Office Superintendent Aruna Mohan are also being given the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, it said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.