CBI Names Trinamool's Babul Supriyo's Ex Staff Member In Corruption Case

The Centre Bureau of Investigation or CBI has charged a staff member of former Heavy Industries Minister Babul Supriyo, along with top executives of Engineering Projects (India) Ltd (EPIL) in an alleged corruption case.

Babul Supriyo, who was the minister between 2016-19 quit the BJP to join Trinamool, won the Ballygunge assembly constituency last month.

The agency alleges the accused favoured M/s Ashutosh Bandhopdhyay with contracts in 2016-17 in-lieu of Rs 40 lakh bribe, out of which Rs 5 lakh were transferred to the bank account of Sushanta Mallick, Babul Supriyo's staff member, in December 2016.

The premier investigation agency has not named Babul Supriyo as accused as yet. However, "unknown public servants" have been named as accused in the case.