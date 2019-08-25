CBI Files Probe Report In Case Against Congress Leader Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat Rawat, meanwhile, has denied any involvement in the case. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a probe report in the High Court in Dehradun in a 2016 case of horse-trading against former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

The Uttarakhand High Court has already set September 20 as the next date for the hearing in the matter.

In a 2016 sting operation, the CWC member and Congress general secretary can be seen allegedly talking to a journalist for bringing nine rebel MLAs back to Congress'' fold.

Mr Rawat, meanwhile, has denied any involvement in the case and has termed it a conspiracy to frame him.

"Hard times lie ahead of me, there are some forces which want to destroy me. But I assure you that I will not break but would rather go down fighting," he said.

