CBI Files Financial Irregularities Case Against Kolkata Hospital's Ex Chief

Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post two days after the traiiee doctor was found murdered.

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, has been in the eye of a massive storm since a trainee doctor's body was found in the premises of the institution that he headed. Spelling more troubles for him, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) - which is probing the case - has filed a case of financial irregularities at the medical college during the tenure of Mr Ghosh.

The CBI took over the probe from a state-constituted Special Investigation (SIT) after directions by the Calcutta High Court. The order was issued on a petition by former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the institution.

Mr Ghosh resigned as the principal of the RG Kar Medical College just two days after the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor's body was found inside a seminar hall on August 9. However, he was immediately appointed as the principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, a West Bengal government decision that was met with protests by students and tough questions by the Calcutta High Court.

The court ordered him to go on "long leave", questioning his reappointment within 12 hours. "How did he step down and then be rewarded with another responsibility?"

On August 20, the Kolkata Police registered a corruption case against Mr Ghosh after the West Bengal government by Mamata Banerjee formed an SIT to probe the allegations of financial misconduct at the state-run hospital since 2021.

The SIT handed over all the necessary documents to the CBI today which re-registered the First Information Report.

Mr Ghosh had been questioned for nearly 88 hours by the CBI which will conduct a polygraph test on him today. The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave its go-ahead to the CBI for the polygraph test On Mr Ghosh and five others including the main accused, Sanjay Roy.

The CBI has been given a deadline of three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17.

The doctor's rape and murder during her 36-hour duty has reignited concerns over the safety of women at their workplaces with junior doctors taking to the streets, demanding stricter laws against violence against doctors.