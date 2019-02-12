CBI Charges Kerala CPM Leaders For Murder Of Activist In 2012

The murder charges and conspiracy charges against P Jayarajan is seen as a setback to the party. (File)

In a setback to the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, the CBI on Monday filed murder and conspiracy charges against party strongman P Jayarajan in a case relating to the murder of a 22-year-old Muslim Students Federation activist in 2012.

The supplementary charge sheet, filed in a sessions court in Thalassery, also charged party MLA TV Rajesh in the conspiracy related to the killing.

The CBI has charged P Jayarajan with murder and conspiracy under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, court sources said.

According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a worker of the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was killed on February 20, 2012, for attacking a convoy in which P Jayarajan and TV Rajesh were travelling.

The prosecution also alleged that Shukoor was caught and interrogated for over two hours by a mob and his photo was circulated via mobile to confirm his presence in the crowd which attacked the CPI(M) convoy.

The CPI(M) Kannur district committee, however, said that the charge against P Jayarajan was the latest example of "misusing" the CBI to target political opponents.

The development comes at a time when reports have emerged in a section of media that the CPI(M) could field P Jayarajan from any of the constituencies in north Kerala.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala lashed out at the CPI(M), saying that the murder charges against P Jayarajan was a big blow to the "violent politics" of the communist party.

"Shukoor was murdered in a brutal manner. He was caught and his photo was sent across mobiles to confirm his identity before killing him. This shook the conscience of the society," he said.