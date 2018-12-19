CBI Arrests 3 Tax Officials In Separate Bribery Cases

The arrests were made after searches. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three Income Tax officials and an Indian Oil employee in three separate bribery cases, the agency said on Tuesday.

Income Tax Inspector Seema, who was posted in Delhi, was arrested on Monday for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

"A case was registered on a complaint. It has been alleged that the complainant received notices from Income Tax officer, Ward No. 42(3), for not showing the cash in his account in the returns filed by him and also had not deposited the tax related to a contract of wine shop taken by him in Jaipur," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

"Both these issues are under scrutiny in the Income Tax Department Ward No. 42(3), Income Tax Office, Civic Centre, New Delhi."

It was further alleged that in lieu of settlement of the matter, the Inspector demanded bribe from the complainant, said Dayal. The CBI laid a trap and caught her while accepting the bribe.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premise of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents, he said.

In another case, the CBI arrested an Income Tax Inspector Abhishek Kumar, who is posted in Jaipur, and another official of the department Surendra Pal for demanding Rs 2-lakh bribery.

"The CBI had registered the case against the Inspector, Income Tax, Ward No. 6 (2), Jaipur on a complaint alleging that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and after negotiation agreed to accept Rs 40,000 from the complainant for not taking action on notice issued to him by the Income Tax Department.

"The accused directed the complainant to deliver the amount to his subordinate official. The CBI laid a trap and caught the said official red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on behalf of the Income Tax Inspector," said the official.

In yet another case, the CBI has arrested an Indian Oil Corporation Ltd officer (Admin and Welfare) from Bihar's Begusarai for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for clearing his bills pertaining to vehicle given on hire to IOCL, Barauni.

The arrested accused were produced before the designated court and remanded to judicial Custody.

