Case On Hyderabad Covid Victim's Family For Livestreamed Doctor Assault

Five days after the patient's death, his sister and others beat up a doctor.

The Hyderabad police have filed cases against family members and friends of a person who died of Covid, for barging into a private hospital, assaulting a doctor there, and damaging some property -- livestreaming it all on Facebook. The attackers alleged that the doctor had "killed" the patient with wrong drugs and even botched up his death certificate.

The assault took place yesterday at the city's Virinchi Hospitals, following which the Panjagutta police filed FIRs against 16 persons, including the sister of the Covid victim.

Vamsi Krishna, a 35-year-old private employee, was admitted to the hospital on May 9 with COVID-19. Since then, he was treated by at least two doctors but his condition did not improve. On May 13, his family sought a change of doctor from an internal medicine specialist to a pulmonologist. However, the patient died on May 22.

Yesterday, five days after his death, Mr Krishna's sister Sashi Bhavani Vangapally, along with 15 others, reportedly entered the hospital, argued with the staff, and barged into a cabin and beat up the doctor who had first treated him.

The family alleged medical negligence as the reason for the death and went on to damage some computers and furniture, the police said.

The entire proceeding was livestreamed on Facebook.

"We are here to ask the doctor why he killed my brother with high doses of steroids. Why was he given wrong medication when his high-resolution CT scan report was merely 10/25 which shows moderate disease," Ms Vangapally said. She also pointed out other irregularities in Mr Krishna's death certificate. She claims the hospital offered to refund money paid.

Ms Vangapally and her 15 accomplices have now been named in cases filed under the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, the Disaster Management Act, and various sections of the IPC.

Incidentally, Virinchi Hospitals was stripped of its licence to treat covid patients during the first wave after allegedly overcharging patients. The Telangana government had issued a rate card for various protocols at private hospitals. At least 88 complaints have been received till now against 64 hospitals, with the government issuing showcause notices to them.