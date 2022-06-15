Case Against Maharashtra Congress Leader For Offensive Remarks Against PM

Congress leaders across the country have been protesting since two days. (File)

A Maharashtra Congress leader who made an objectionable comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been charged in an FIR filed in Nagpur.

Sheikh Hussain, a former Nagpur Congress president, made the offensive comments targeting PM Modi during a protest on Monday against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress leaders across the country have been protesting since Monday over the summons to Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the Congress mouthpiece National Herald.

A case registered last night against Sheikh Hussain listed charges like obscene acts and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

The Nagpur BJP had filed a complaint against Mr Hussain.