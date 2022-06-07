Case Against BJP MLA For Sharing Photo Of Hyderabad Gang-rape Survivor

Hyderabad gang-rape: M Raghunandan Rao was booked under section 228-A of IPC, police said. (File)

A case has been registered against a BJP MLA for releasing some photos and a video of the survivor in the gang-rape case in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, accusing M Raghunandan Rao of revealing the identity of the minor girl by sharing photos and a video clip, the BJP leader was booked under section 228-A (disclosure of identity) of the IPC, they said.

On June 4, the BJP legislator at a press conference claimed that the youngster seen in the purported video was the son of an AIMIM MLA.

Alleging that an AIMIM MLA's son was involved in the gangrape, he had said they have more evidence to prove the connection of the "MLA's son". Though, he said the girl's face was not visible and the identity of the survivor cannot be made out from the clip.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub in Hyderabad on May 28 for a daytime party, was allegedly raped by five people, including three juveniles.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle, they said.

So far four people were taken into custody in connection with the case.

The police are on the lookout for another suspect who is still at large. One of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power.

