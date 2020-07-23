Case Against Bihar MLA For Attending Cricket Match Amid Lockdown

Shambhu Nath Yadav was a "chief guest" at a village-level cricket tournament. (Representational)

It was a mistimed shot by an RJD MLA in Bihar, in more than one sense of the word. Shambhu Nath Yadav, who belongs to the opposition party and represents the Brahmapur assembly segment in Buxar district, stumbled on the ground while trying to strike the ball and also ended up being charged, for violation of restrictions in place on account of the statewide lockdown.

The incident took place on Sunday when Mr Yadav was in his constituency as a "chief guest" at a village-level cricket tournament.

Videos of the MLA, missing the ball but getting thrown off balance on account of the full-blooded shot he attempted, went viral on the social media.

Vishnudev Kumar, in-charge of the Ramdas Rai ke Dera outpost,said Wednesday "we learnt about the gathering, organised without permission from the local authorities and where the number of people was apparently far greater than what is allowed".

"An FIR was, thus, lodged on Monday against more than 20 people, including the legislator. Investigations are on and further action may follow", he added.

A statewide fortnight-long lockdown was clamped on Bihar from July 15 following a massive spike in COVID 19 cases.