SUV Rams Bike Carrying Family In UP, Drags Man For 3 Km

In a gut-wrenching incident, the driver of an SUV rammed into a motorcycle carrying a couple and their five-year-old child and then continued to drive, dragging the bike rider - who was stuck between the fender and the wheel - for three kilometres. Police said the man died when he was being taken to a hospital, and his wife and son have suffered injuries.

Virendra Kumar was heading home to Dalmau town from Rae Bareli with his wife and five-year-old son when a speeding Innova hit their bike head-on. While his wife and son were flung off the bike, the impact of the crash was such that portions of the front of the SUV crumpled and Virendra got stuck between the right fender and wheel.

Officials said the driver did not stop after the accident and dragged Virendra along with the car for nearly 3 km. When he finally stopped, passersby caught hold of the driver and handed him over to the police.

"Virendra, his wife Rupal, and son Anurag were taken to the Community Health Centre in Rae Bareli and then referred to the district hospital. Virendra died on the way to the district hospital and his wife and child are undergoing treatment there," said a police official.

Lalganj Station Officer Shivshankar Singh said, "The driver has been arrested and further investigation is on."

(With inputs by Faiz Abbas)