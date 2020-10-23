Amarinder Singh's Son Summoned By Enforcement Directorate On Tuesday

Raninder Singh had been called in for allegedly violating the FEMA earlier in 2016 as well.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in alleged illegal foreign funds case.

Raninder Singh had been called in for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act or FEMA earlier in 2016 as well.

Raninder Singh was then asked explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands.

The alleged violations had earlier been investigated by the Income Tax department and a case was filed in a court in Punjab.

Raninder Singh had earlier said he did not have anything to hide and was willing to cooperate with the probe.

The case was filed when the Income Tax department received information about Raninder Singh allegedly holding the offshore account in the alpine nation as part of details received by the Central Board of Direct Taxes from its French counterparts in 2011.

Both Raninder Singh and his father Amarinder Singh have denied any wrongdoing and termed as "false" the charges.