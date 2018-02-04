Can't Find The Accord: Rahul Gandhi's Dig At PM Ahead Of Nagaland Polls In August 2015, the Narendra Modi government signed an accord with the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland, after nearly two decades of peace talks to end the country's oldest insurgency.

"August 2015, Mr Modi claims to create history by signing the NAGA accord. Feb 2018, Naga Accord is still nowhere to be found. Modi ji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don't mean anything. #CantFindTheAccord," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



In August 2015, the Narendra Modi government signed an accord with the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland, after nearly two decades of peace talks to end the insurgency.



Under the broad framework of the peace settlement, the Naga leadership has given up its demand for integration of the Naga inhabited areas under one administration, and has accepted the primacy of the Indian Constitution.



Last month, eleven parties including the ruling Naga People's Front had decided not to contest the February 27 polls, agreeing to the demand of tribal bodies and civil society groups to resolve the Naga political problem first.



