'Candy Crush My Favourite': Bhupesh Baghel Hits Back At BJP Over Viral Pic

Bhupesh Baghel's photograph was shared by BJP's Amit Malviya on X this morning.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a sharp dig at the BJP over a viral undated photograph, showing him playing the Candy Crush game on his phone at a party meeting.

"Candy Crush is my favourite. I have crossed decent level in the game," Mr Baghel said on X – formerly known as Twitter.

"Earlier BJP had objection that why do I ride a cart, why do I play gilli danda, why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state? In fact, they have objection to my existence. But it's the people of Chhattisgarh who will decide who stays and who doesn't," he said.

पहले भाजपा को ऐतराज़ था कि मैं गेड़ी क्यों चढ़ता हूं, भौंरा क्यों चलाता हूं, गिल्ली डंडा क्यों खेलता हूं, प्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक क्यों हो रहे हैं?



कल एक बैठक से पहले फ़ोटो मिल गई जिसमें मैं कैंडी क्रश खेल रहा हूं। अब भाजपा को उस पर ऐतराज़ है।



दरअसल उनको मेरे होने पर ही… pic.twitter.com/PtEfmrSrps — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 11, 2023

Mr Baghel's photograph was shared by BJP's Amit Malviya on X late last evening.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, his government will not come to power," Mr Malviya said.

"That's why he thought he should focus on playing Candy Crush at a crucial meeting to select Congress candidates," he added.

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी निश्चिंत हैं, उन्हें पता है कि कितनी भी माथा-पच्ची कर लें सरकार तो आनी नहीं है।



शायद इसीलिए कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी चयन से संबंधित बैठक में ध्यान देने के बजाय उन्होंने CANDY CRUSH खेलना उचित समझा। 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcer39zx4o — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 10, 2023

The first phase of voting for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.