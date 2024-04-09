"Campaign Can't Dishonour Women": Congress Warned Over Hema Malini Remarks

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been sent a show-cause notice by the Election Commission for his comments on BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini, which the poll body has called "undignified, vulgar and uncivilized". The Commission has also alleged that Congress leaders are regular offenders. The party has been asked to list steps taken to ensure that the Commission's advisories on honour and dignity of women in public discourse are complied with.

Citing its strictures on Supriya Shrinate over the row on Kangana Ranaut, the Commission, its note, said: "It is unfortunate that despite the Commission bringing it to the notice of the party at your level, the campaigners of Indian National Congress are still indulging in utterances that are repugnant to the honour and dignity of women."

"The Commission wishes to reiterate and you will agree that election campaign can not be allowed to become a platform for any kind of dishonour to Women," it added.

The BJP has accused Mr Surjewala of making "vile, sexist" remarks against Hema Malini, and tagged the Congress as "misogynistic".

Last week, the party's IT section chief Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X, formerly Twitter, in which Mr Surjewala is purportedly making objectionable remarks about the actor-politician, while attacking the BJP.

Mr Surjewala accused the BJP's IT cell of "distorting facts and spreading lies". He shared a video clip of the same event, where he is heard saying, "We respect Hema Malini ji because she is married to Dharmendra ji, she is our bahu."

"The BJP is anti-women, so it sees everything from its misogyny-tinted glasses and conveniently spreads lies," he said in the post.

Recently, Congress's Supriya Shrinate was accused posting offensive content about actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. Ms Shrinate has said the posts were made without her knowledge.