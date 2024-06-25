Cameroon Man Hides Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore In Stomach, Arrested In Delhi

The cocaine was recovered from the accused's alimentary canal, according to officials.

A 70-year-old Cameroon national was arrested for smuggling cocaine worth about Rs 11 crore at the Delhi International Airport, the customs department said today.

The cocaine was recovered from his alimentary canal, according to officials.

Simon Alfred Nagong, the accused, touched down at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport on June 17 after traveling from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia). He was pulled up for additional questioning and investigation after he exhibited odd behaviour at terminal 3 of the Delhi airport, according to the Customs Department.

During questioning, the accused confessed that he had several drugs concealed throughout his body. After this, the Customs Department team took the accused to Safdarjung Hospital and a medical board kept a constant watch on him.

To remove the drugs from his body, an ejection procedure was performed under professional guidance. 73 capsules containing cocaine were removed from the accused's stomach through stool after many days of constant monitoring. The capsules weighed a total of 1.96 kg, whose value is about Rs 11 crore, according to the Customs Department.

A passport of the Republic of Cameroon has also been recovered from the accused.

Simon has been arrested under the Customs Act and a further investigation is underway to establish who he had come to deliver this cocaine to in India.