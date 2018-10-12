Vodafone Ordered To Deposit Rs 2.5 Crore Over Copyright Issue

Calcutta High Court directed Vodafone to deposit Rs 2.5 crore in the court registry (Representational)

The Calcutta High Court Friday directed Vodafone Idea Ltd to deposit Rs 2.5 crore in the court registry over Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) Ltd's copyright claim on the telecom company's use of songs for its value-added services.

In an interim order, Justice Soumen Sen directed Vodafone and the IPRS to file affidavits with regard to their stands on the issue.

The IPRS moved the high court claiming copyright over the songs and prayed for restraining the telecom firm from using those for its value-added services such as caller ring-back tones and mobile apps like Vodafone Play, Idea Music and Idea Movies & TV.

The court directed Vodafone Idea Ltd to deposit Rs 2.5 crore with the Registrar, Original Side of the high court, within three weeks.

"In the event such amount is deposited within the aforesaid time, the defendant would be allowed to continue with the services provided by it to its subscribers, until the disposal of the matter," Justice Sen said.

Justice Sen said that "affidavit in opposition shall be filed by Vodafone Idea Ltd on or before November 19, and reply thereto, if any, shall be filed by November 29 by the IPRS".

The matter shall appear for further hearing in the monthly combined list of December, 2018, the judge said.

The IPRS had moved a plea, claiming to be representing more than 4,000 eminent authors, lyricists, music composers and publishers.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar is the Chairman of the IPRS, a registered copyright society, its law firm Victor Moses and Company said.

Counsels for Vodafone Idea Ltd opposed the grounds given by the IPRS in support of their claim.