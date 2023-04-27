Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Court Orders Probe by Anti-Terror Agency NIA

West Bengal Ram Navami Violence: Clashes were later reported from Hoogly district as well.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into Ram Navami violence in West Bengal.

Violence had rocked West Bengal during Ram Navami celebrations last month.

Acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the high court ordered the transfer of investigation to the anti-terror agency from the West Bengal police.

The court also directed police to transfer all records and CCTV footage to the central government within two weeks so the NIA could take over the probe.

Several vehicles were set on fire, stones thrown and shops ransacked as clashes between two groups broke out in Howrah's Shibpur during Ram Navami celebrations last month.

Clashes were later reported from Hoogly and Dalkhola district as well.

Both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP had shared videos as evidence blaming each other for the violence.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had earlier alleged that the BJP approached the high court seeking a probe by the NIA, a central body, as they want to avoid being investigated in the state to "escape action".

"They know they will be caught if the probe happens here," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of allegedly trying to stoke communal tension during the procession. She alleged the BJP had hired goons from other states to orchestrate communal riots.

The BJP has denied the allegations.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that "Hindus in Bengal are under threat" and accused Ms Banerjee, who is also the state's Home Minister, of appeasement politics.