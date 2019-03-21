BJP Panchayat President Shot Dead In Assam's Cachar

Cachar, Assam: Police rushed to the spot and launched a search to arrest the culprits (Representational)

A BJP panchayat president in Assam was shot dead and another party worker critically injured by unidentified gunmen in Assam's Cachar district ahead of the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state next month, police said on Wednesday.

Unidentifed gunmen opened fire on Sukhendu Das, the president of Borkhola Hatichora panchayat, in front of his residence in the village on Tuesday night in which he and another person was grievously injured.

The two were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital, where Das died from his injuries. The injured person, who was identified as Rinku Senapati, was admitted to the intensive care unit where his condition was stated to be critical.

The police rushed to the spot and launched a search to arrest the culprits.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the incident and directed the authorities to take measures arrest those responsible for the killing at the earliest.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.