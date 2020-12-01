Cabinet Secretary Asks States To Prepare Database For Vaccine Rollout

The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries, health secretaries of states (Representational)

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday reviewed preparations made by state governments for the rollout of coronavirus vaccines when they are available for use and asked them to prepare a database comprising those who will receive the shots on priority.

"The Cabinet Secretary reviewed arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asked states and Union Territories to prepare a database of the prioritised group of people who will receive the vaccine during the initial stages," a senior government official told NDTV.

The Central government has been scanning equipment and trying to put mechanism in place for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available for use, the official said.

"Vaccine would be provided in a time-bound, hassle-free manner through UIP distribution network. 'CO-WIN' portal/app is being developed for coordination between all stakeholders," he added.



The meeting was attended by the chief secretaries, health secretaries and other senior officials of all the states and UTs.

The meeting came three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

As many as five vaccine candidates are in the advanced stages of development. While four are in Phase II-III, one is in Phase-I-II trials.

Around one-crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and UTs providing data.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 94.62 lakh with November registering over 30 per cent decline in both deaths and fresh cases compared to October, while total recoveries surged to 88,89,585, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.