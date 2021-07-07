In A First, Five From Northeast Region Take Oath As Ministers In Cabinet

Assam MLA Sarbananda Sonowal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before taking oath.

The Northeastern region saw its highest-ever representation in the Cabinet, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministry was reshuffled for the first time in the second tenure, with two cabinet ministers and three ministers of state.

It was also for the first time that a leader was selected for the post of a Union Minister from Tripura.

The centre now has ministers from four out of the eight Northeastern states -- two from Assam and one each from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, 58, made a comeback as a cabinet minister. He has twice been elected to Lok Sabha in the past and was the sports and skill development minister under the first PM Modi government from 2014 to 2016 before becoming the chief minister of Assam.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was holding the charge of minister of state with independent charge, also took oath as a cabinet minister. He is a three-time Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West constituency.

Rameshwar Teli from Assam retained his chair as the minister of state.

Two new faces were also inducted from the Northeast -- first-time Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur Dr RK Ranjan Singh and first-time MP from west Tripura Pratima Bhoumik -- and made ministers of state.

Ms Bhoumik is the first leader from Tripura to become a central minister as well as the second women from the Northeast after Bijoya Chakravarty to get the post of a Union minister.

Ms Bhoumik was earlier the member for committee in absence of members from the sittings of the house, member of consultative committee in ministry of railways, and member of Hindi Salahkar Samiti and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Dr RK Ranjan Singh of Manipur, who took oath as minister of state, is an environmentalist-turned-politician and currently a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment and Forest.

In PM Modi's mega cabinet reboot today, 36 new ministers joined the government and four high-profile ministers quit. PM Modi now has 77 ministers, nearly half of them new.