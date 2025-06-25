Cabinet Adopts Resolution On Shubhanshu Shukla's Axion-4 Mission Launch

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday welcomed the successful launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others.

Mr Shukla and three other astronauts embarked on a journey to the International Space Station onboard the Dragon spacecraft that was placed in an orbit around the Earth by the Falcon-9 rocket of SpaceX.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," read the resolution adopted at the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Cabinet noted that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to becoming the first Indian to go to the International Space Station, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, reading from the resolution.

"He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success," the Cabinet resolution said.

The astronauts are expected to dock at the International Space Station on Thursday evening.

