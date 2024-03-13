"CAA Is A Parliamentary Recognition Of Neighbourhood Situation": Sources

The Citizenship Amendment Act "does not discriminate on the basis of religion," government sources told NDTV today, clarifying on a criticism that Opposition has been levelling since the draft bill was drawn up. The classification on basis of religion is due to the "neighbourhood situation," they said.

The government has said the Citizenship Amendment Act will help minorities from three neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh -- get citizenship if they fled due to religious persecution and settled in India before December 31, 2014.

Critics, however, claim it discriminates against Muslims and violates the Constitution.

Sources today said the CAA "protects minorities in countries which have a state religion". "The presence of a state religion is hurting minorities in the neighbourhood," they added.

All three nations in question are Muslim dominated. The CAA, passed in 2019, covers Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains.

The law also does not impact citizenship rules of India, sources said. It only fast-tracks citizenship for those persecuted, they said.

The government has said the CAA only reduces the waiting period for filing an application for citizenship to qualifying individuals from 11 years to five.

It also does not discriminate against Muslims from those nations who wish to apply for Indian citizenship. "CAA does not cancel naturalisation laws. Therefore, any person, including Muslim migrants from foreign countries, seeking to be an Indian citizen, can apply," the government has said.

Sources also said Pakistan did not honour the "Nehru-Liaquat pact"—a treaty drawn up in 1950 and signed by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistan counterpart Liaquat Ali Khan. "India raised this matter at the United Nations unsuccessfully," sources said.

The Nehru-Liaquat pact assured minorities the same rights as the majority population.

The Pakistan and the Indian government, it said, will ensure "complete equality of citizenship, irrespective of religion, a full sense of security in respect of life, culture, property and personal honour, freedom of movement within each country and freedom of occupation, speech and worship, subject to law and morality".

They would participate in public life, hold political or other office, and serve in their country's civil and armed forces. "Both governments declare these rights to be fundamental and undertake to enforce them effectively," read the treaty.