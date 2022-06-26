Bypoll Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway In 3 Lok Sabha, 7 Assembly Seats

The results of three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi, will be announced today. The bypolls were held on June 23. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is among the key candidates of the assembly by-election.

Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Azamgarh, and Sangrur in Punjab.

Four of the seven assembly seats were in Tripura - Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. The other seats were Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on bypolls:

Jun 26, 2022 09:58 (IST) In the Assembly bye elections, YSRC's Mekapati Vikram Reddy is leading in Atmakur, AAP's Durgesh Pathak in Rajinder Nagar, BJP's Swapna Das Paul from Surma and BJP's Manila Debnath in Jubarajnagar.

Jun 26, 2022 09:49 (IST) BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav is leading by over 2,000 votes in Azamgarh.

Jun 26, 2022 09:44 (IST) Congress' candidate Sudip Roy Barman leads in Tripura's Agartala constituency.

Jun 26, 2022 09:35 (IST) First leads from Azamgarh show that Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirahua, a popular Bhojpuri film star and BJP candidate, is leading at 9.30 am.

Jun 26, 2022 09:31 (IST) Mohd. Asim Raja of the Samajwadi Party is leading with 7539 votes in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. He is followed by Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi from the BJP who has 5082 votes.

Jun 26, 2022 09:22 (IST) Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and candidate Simranjit Singh Mann is leading from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, according to initial trends.

Jun 26, 2022 09:17 (IST) Bypoll Vote Results Today: Counting started at 8 am with postal ballots, after which electronic voting machines, or EVMs, will be opened.

