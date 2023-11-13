The Big Challenge For BS Yediyurappa's Son As He Takes Up Charge Of Karnataka BJP

BY Vijayendra is the younger son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa

BY Vijayendra, the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, has been appointed the BJP's state unit president. The 47-year-old replaces Nalin Kumar Kateel, who served three years as BJP Karnataka chief. Mr Kateel was given an extension ahead of the assembly polls in which BJP suffered a crushing defeat.

Speaking after getting the new role, Mr Vijayendra said his aim is to make BJP win at least 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Who Is BY Vijayendra?

BY Vijayendra is the younger son of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, largely seen as his political heir. He is a first-time MLA from Shikaripura -- the assembly constituency represented by his father -- in Shivamogga district.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Vijayendra rose to prominence over the past decade. The BJP leadership first appointed him a state general secretary and then the state unit's vice-president in 2020.

The party also gave Mr Vijayendra the responsibility of some of the by-elections to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly held after 2020.

Amit Shah's Telling Gesture

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited BS Yediyurappa's residence in Bengaluru.

While the veteran leader was handing over a bouquet to Mr Shah, the minister stopped him and said that he would take it from Mr Vijayendra's hands.

It was an honour to welcome our Hon'ble Home Minister & beloved leader Shri @AmitShah Ji today



Sir, meeting you is a great uplift to everyone's morale & your words have always been a source of inspiration for us. pic.twitter.com/Yhny1s97Mj — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) March 24, 2023

Since then, there was speculation that Mr Yediyurappa's son would be given a big responsibility in the party.

BY Vijayendra's Big Task

There is no easy road ahead for BY Vijayendra as the BJP plans to regain its lost ground in Karnataka.

The Yediyurappa junior, who has been given a tough role months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will also have to navigate the choppy waters of the Karnataka BJP.

There is a long list of those party leaders who wanted to keep Karnataka BJP away from the shadow of Mr Yediyurappa.

At present, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has also openly given statements against Mr Yediyurappa.

The tussle between BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and Mr Yediyurappa is also not hidden from anyone. However, neither of them has made statements against each other in public.

During the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi had also opposed Mr Vijayendra getting a ticket from Shikaripura.

Handling the anti-Yediyurappa camp is the first big challenge for Mr Vijayendra.