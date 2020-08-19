But Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Interview Is A Year Old, Says Congress

Priyanka Gandhi said she agreed with Rahul Gandhi when he said "none of us" should be Congress president

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying that she fully backed her brother Rahul Gandhi's view that a non-Gandhi should be Congress president, the party today commented on what it called "the sudden media interest egged on by BJP" in a "year-old remark".

Priyanka Gandhi was quoted in media reports on excerpts from an interview that is part of the book India Tomorrow: Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders, by Pradeep Chibber and Harsh Shah. The Congress said she had given the interview a year ago.

"We at (Congress) appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year-old remark (Dated 1st July, 2019) of Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The context today is to take on the vicious attack on India's polity by Modi-Shah dispensation and fight it fearlessly on front foot," tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

He also said: "Nehru-Gandhi family has held together and served the Congress unmindful of the trappings of power. In 2004, Sonia Ji set an example by sacrificing power to serve the party. In 2019, Rahul Ji showed the courage of conviction and stepped down as INC President."

In a third tweet, he defended Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

3/3

Millions of Congress workers & leaders have seen that Sh. Rahul Gandhi has led the fight tireleesly, undaunted by the setbacks & vile attacks by Modi Govt on a daily basis.



It is this fearlessness & uncompromising courage that INC requires, Workers respect & Nation needs. https://t.co/SD72NgUoky — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 19, 2020

The interview quotes Priyanka Gandhi as saying that she would accept a non-Gandhi as her boss. But it is her comments on the Congress and its leadership that has made headlines as the party deals with turmoil that deepened after Rahul Gandhi quit as chief last year over the party's national election defeat.

Priyanka Gandhi's interview refers to Rahul Gandhi's resignation letter, in which he underscored that the party must search for a new president and indicated that it should be someone outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, which has led the Congress for most of its 134-year-old history.

"Perhaps not in the (resignation) letter but elsewhere, he has said that none of us should be the president of the party and I am in full agreement with him," Priyanka Gandhi says in the interview.

"I think that the party should find its own path also," she says.

Two days ago, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha tweeted that 100 leaders, including MPs and ministers, had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a change in leadership and transparent elections. The Congress emphatically denied it, though a section in the party said they were in the process of seeking a meeting with Sonia Gandhi to voice concerns about the party.

Since Rahul Gandhi's resignation and refusal to reconsider it, his mother Sonia Gandhi has been interim Congress president. Her one-year term ended this month but the party said she would continue during the process of appointing a new chief.