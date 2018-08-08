Businessman Brothers Kidnapped In Malaysia Rescued: Police

Police said that the brothers have been released and are safe.

The two businessman brothers from Maharashtra's Thane district, who were kidnapped from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia last week, have been freed, the police on Tuesday said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar told reporters that according to the latest information, the brothers have been released and are safe.

They will return to India soon, he said in Thane.

Rohan Prakash Vaidya (36) and Kaustubh Prakash Vaidya, (31), residents of Dombivali in the district, own a fish export firm called Rock Frozen Food and had gone to Malaysia on August 1 after receiving an order from a firm there called Mis Lee Frozen Foods, according to the complaint from Rajiv Vaidya, the brothers' paternal uncle.

As per the complaint, one of the brothers called up home on August 2, around 10.30 pm, to inform the family that they had been kidnapped by unknown persons who were demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, police said.

The family received several calls from the siblings on August 3, between 8 and 11 pm, repeating the demand following which their uncle lodged a complaint with Dombivali police.

Family members also got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Malaysia and a complaint was lodged with the southeast Asian country's police as well, an official, quoting the FIR, had said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I am happy to inform that with the efforts of our High Commissioner Mridul Kumar and his team, Malaysian Police has secured release of both Indian nationals on 6th August 2018."