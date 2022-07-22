Burhanpur In Madhya Pradesh Is 1st Har Ghar Jal Certified District

PM Modi was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people of Burhanpur, a Madhya Pradesh district, for becoming the first 'Har Ghar Jal' (water connection to every house) certified district in the country.

Congratulations to my sisters and brothers of Burhanpur for this remarkable accomplishment. This would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the JJM Team and the MP Government under @ChouhanShivraj Ji. https://t.co/QrYdVPMSEm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

He said this was a remarkable accomplishment and it would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the Jal Jeevan Mission team and the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 per cent of households in August 2019 to 100 per cent in less than three years, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Har Ghar Jal certified district in the country.

