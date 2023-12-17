Bureaucrat's Son, Accused Of Running Car Over Woman, Arrested

Priya Singh alleged Ashwajit had hidden his marriage from her. (File)

Three men, including the son of a senior Maharashtra bureaucrat, were arrested late Sunday night for allegedly injuring a social media influencer in Thane earlier this week, a police official said.

Those arrested are Ashwajit Gaikwad - son of Anil Gaikwad, the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation - and Romil Patel and Sagar Shedge.

"The three were arrested at 8:50 pm. A Mahindra Scorpio and a Landrover that were allegedly used in the incident have been seized. Kasarwadavali police is probing further," Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Mahesh Patil told the media.

Priya Singh, 26, was seriously injured when she was allegedly hit by the accused's car on December 11 evening near a hotel on Ghodbunder road.

As per her complaint to the police, she had gone to meet Gaikwad, her boyfriend of four-and-a-half years, at the hotel but the two ended up having an argument.

She alleged that when she reached Gaikwad's car to collect her belongings, he asked his driver to run her over.

"Three bones were broken in my right leg. A surgery was done and a rod has been inserted in the leg. On the left side of my body, I have suffered deep injuries from my shoulder to my hips. I can't move my body. I had registered a complaint on the day of the incident itself and a case has now been filed," Ms Singh said.

The woman has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for "justice".

"Last night some policemen came. They were trying to force me to sign something. I refused. Because I did not have a lawyer. Neither did anyone from my family. They were forcing me, saying that whatever will happen tomorrow, sign now. When I did not sign, they got angry and went away," Priya Singh said on Sunday.