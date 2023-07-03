Bunkers To Be Dismantled In Manipur, Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 8

A toll-free number for grievances related to relief has also been activated.

Exactly two months after violence began in Manipur, the state government has decided to dismantle all bunkers built by the Meitei and Kuki communities and announced that schools for classes 1 to 8 will reopen in the state on Wednesday.

At the first meeting of the unified command, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and attended by representatives from the Army, paramilitary forces and the state police, it was also decided that additional security will be provided to farmers so that agricultural activities can continue unimpeded.

A toll-free number - 1800 309 0931 - for grievances related to relief has also been activated.

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured in the violence in Manipur, which began on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

