Bullet Riddled Body Of Punjab Man Found In Haryana's Sonipat: Cops

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified people (Representational)

The bullet riddled body of a man wanted in a criminal case was found on a field in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Sunday evening, the police said.

The body of the man, who hailed from Faridkot district in Punjab, was found lying in a field in Harsana Kalan village, they added.

"The bullet riddled body of a criminal identified as Deepak Maan was found in the fields of Harsana Kalan," Station House Officer of Sadar police station Karamjeet said.

The SHO said a case has been registered against unidentified people in connection with the incident and efforts are on to arrest the accused.

